Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-5-0-3

(five, five, zero, three)

