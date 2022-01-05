Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-9-9-7
(six, nine, nine, seven)
In Other News
1
I-71 reopened after crashes in Warren County; One flown, others driven...
2
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
3
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...
4
Video: Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound...
5
Tips to prepare your home, car for winter weather