Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-2-7-0
(four, two, seven, zero)
In Other News
1
Driver from Seven Mile killed after steel coil falls off truck in...
2
Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
5
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary food truck...