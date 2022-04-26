Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-6-7
(three, eight, six, seven)
In Other News
1
Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s...
2
911 dispatchers receive dozens of accidental calls from Kings Island
3
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital
4
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
5
New opioids banned in Ohio after DeWine’s executive order