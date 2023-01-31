Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-0-4-8
(six, zero, four, eight)
In Other News
1
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
2
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
3
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...