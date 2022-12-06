Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-6-4-2
(eight, six, four, two)
