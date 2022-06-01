Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-7-7-2
(seven, seven, seven, two)
In Other News
1
Dayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond
2
Gas prices today jump 11% to $4.79 a gallon at some area gas stations
3
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
4
Champaign County soldier who died in Korean War comes home
5
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll