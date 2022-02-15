Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-6-6
(six, three, six, six)
In Other News
1
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
2
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff
3
Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband, police say
4
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
5
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed