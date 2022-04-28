dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-9-3-6

(three, nine, three, six)

In Other News
1
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
2
British gastropub latest eatery to call Enon home
3
Barclays to fill hundreds of new jobs in U.S., including in Hamilton
4
Mason students circulate petition against Ohio House Bill 616, hundreds...
5
Middletown’s economic director resigns after being on administrative...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top