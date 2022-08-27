Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-7-9-0
(one, seven, nine, zero)
In Other News
1
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
2
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
3
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...
4
Local college students fare better at earning enough credits for...
5
‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio...