Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-5-9-6
(four, five, nine, six)
In Other News
1
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
2
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
3
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
4
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
5
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from Biden to join...