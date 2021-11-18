Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-8-5
(three, eight, eight, five)
In Other News
1
Future of $1.3B Hollywoodland appears dim as some against project
2
Wildlife officials look into possible bear sighting in Warren County
3
Large apartment project planned for former Beckett Paper site
4
Tecumseh teacher, Huber councilman placed on leave following...
5
Man allegedly impersonates police officer using lights and fake badge...