Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-7-5-5

(five, seven, five, five)

