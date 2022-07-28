Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-1-4-2
(three, one, four, two)
