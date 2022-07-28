dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-1-4-2

(three, one, four, two)

In Other News
1
Events, fundraisers created to honor fallen Clark County deputy and...
2
OSHA has investigated Middletown Works five times in the last five...
3
Family of Monroe man killed by police files lawsuit against city...
4
Graham school district names Chad Lensman as new superintendent
5
Coroner IDs woman killed in crash at site where CareFlight also crashed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top