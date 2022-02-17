Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-2-0-1

(two, two, zero, one)

In Other News
1
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
2
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
3
February fireworks? Springfield explains what residents heard Tuesday...
4
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted on theft in...
5
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top