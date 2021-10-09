dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-3-2-7

(six, three, two, seven)

