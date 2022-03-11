Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-3-5-0

(four, three, five, zero)

