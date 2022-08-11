dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-0-8-3

(three, zero, eight, three)

In Other News
1
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle...
2
Report: CareFlight pilot did not see power lines before Butler County...
3
Hamilton, Fairfield senior living properties part of $7.1M settlement...
4
Clark County state rep brings joint agriculture committee back to Ohio...
5
3 men face felonies after Kings Island crime spree
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top