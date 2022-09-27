dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-4-3-0

(zero, four, three, zero)

