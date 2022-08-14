Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-3-2-9
(three, three, two, nine)
In Other News
1
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
2
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
3
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
4
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
5
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...