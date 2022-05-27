Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-6-9-2
(six, six, nine, two)
In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
2
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...
3
Abilities First executive director dies; Rosebrough carried agency...
4
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe
5
Brent Spence Bridge: OH, KY submit joint application for nearly $2B in...