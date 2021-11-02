dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1-3-6-6

(one, three, six, six)

In Other News
1
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
2
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
3
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
4
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
5
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top