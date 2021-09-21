Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-4-8-0
(nine, four, eight, zero)
In Other News
1
Brittany Gosney gives new version of son’s death in second...
2
Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be...
3
Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week
4
Clark County Combined Health District replacement levy slated for...
5
‘Completely unacceptable’ behavior has schools dealing with students...