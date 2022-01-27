Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

