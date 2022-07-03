dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-8-1-8

(five, eight, one, eight)

