Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-1-1-2

(five, one, one, two)

