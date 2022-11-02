BreakingNews
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

6-8-4-4

(six, eight, four, four)

In Other News
1
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
2
2 from Middletown in crash that damaged I-75 barrier in Monroe
3
Duke Energy offers $500 credits to lower-income natural gas customers
4
State files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged price...
5
Tecumseh school secretary mourned: ‘She will be truly missed’
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top