Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-7-6-1
(three, seven, six, one)
In Other News
1
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
2
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
3
Doris Derby, Civil Rights Era Photographer, Dies at 82
4
Gene Shue, All-Star and Longtime NBA Coach, Dies at 90
5
Terry Wallis, 57, Dies; Awoke 19 Years After a Traumatic Brain Injury