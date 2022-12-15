dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

7-7-0-3

(seven, seven, zero, three)

