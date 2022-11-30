Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-7-8-2
(two, seven, eight, two)
In Other News
1
Warren County Theatre Project puts twist on ‘The Nutcracker’ at The...
2
Expansion: Cincinnati State partners with Miami University, Butler Tech...
3
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
4
Jury deliberates in Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV
5
Clark County 911 call: “I’m literally stuck here, and the train is...