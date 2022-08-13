dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-4-9-3

(zero, four, nine, three)

In Other News
1
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
2
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
3
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
4
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
5
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top