Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-4-1-1
(zero, four, one, one)
In Other News
1
From the moon to Mars, Mason company helps mankind shoot for the stars
2
Frontier Airlines shuts down customer service phone lines
3
Local Cincinnati Bengals ‘Fan of the Year’ raffling off Super Bowl...
4
Hamilton manufacturer Kaivac expands by acquiring plastics maker
5
Remains found at Hueston Woods: Mothers of missing locals say they...