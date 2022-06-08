Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-7-3-1
(three, seven, three, one)
In Other News
1
Grand jury declines to indict Springfield officer who ran over man with...
2
Middletown couple charged with child endangering after passing out in...
3
Police officer and suspect involved in shooting on Fairfield road...
4
West Chester officer resigns after investigation finds she did not...
5
Dayton man charged day after SWAT standoff in Springfield