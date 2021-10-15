dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

7-4-4-3

(seven, four, four, three)

