Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-5-8-8
(nine, five, eight, eight)
