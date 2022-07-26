BreakingNews
Report: Bengals’ Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

9-7-4-7

(nine, seven, four, seven)

In Other News
1
CareFlight crashes, damages sheriff’s cruisers at Butler County fatal...
2
Identities released of 2 others dead in shooting, fire that killed...
3
Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to...
4
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
5
‘This is going to be a hard week.’ Friends, family mourn beloved deputy...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top