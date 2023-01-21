dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-4-3-8

(one, four, three, eight)

