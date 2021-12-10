dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-6-0-4

(three, six, zero, four)

