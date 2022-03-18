Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

9-6-6-1

(nine, six, six, one)

