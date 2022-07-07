Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-8-5-8
(eight, eight, five, eight)
In Other News
1
Goshen to be without power for days; 100 power poles need replaced
2
Fiscal officer pays Madison Twp. more than $25K for late tax filings...
3
Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space
4
Middletown takes next step to hire fire chief as city manager
5
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list