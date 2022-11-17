Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-3-0-5
(four, three, zero, five)
In Other News
1
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
2
FEMA shares tips for staying safe through Thanksgiving holiday
3
Future Enon sports park could include soccer fields, dog park
4
Pike County murder trial defendant testifies for second day: Watch live
5
I-70 E reopens near state Route 4 after crashes close highway