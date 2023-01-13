Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-0-7-4
(five, zero, seven, four)
In Other News
1
Police identify suspect in West Chester Amazon center shooting
2
McCrabb: Browning was ‘Mr. Perfect’ on and off the mound for the Reds
3
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
4
Local vets on fight for benefits: ‘When are we going to take the burden...
5
Clark County 911 caller escapes restraints, gets help for friend pushed...