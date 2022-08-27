Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-4-3-4
(eight, four, three, four)
In Other News
1
Springfield police investigate reports of KKK fliers distributed in...
2
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
3
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
4
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...
5
Local college students fare better at earning enough credits for...