Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-5-5-5

(three, five, five, five)

