dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-3-8-8

(zero, three, eight, eight)

In Other News
1
Coroner: Death of Dayton teen girl at Land of Illusion was a drowning
2
Funeral services set for Hamilton attorney who died after motorcycle...
3
Bench placed to remember Middletown boy killed by his mother
4
Some Greater Cincinnati music venues cracking down with COVID-19 rules
5
University of Cincinnati to require students, staff, faculty to get...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top