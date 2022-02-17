Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-5-2-1
(four, five, two, one)
In Other News
1
Famed humorist P.J. O’Rourke’s beginnings included poverty, success at...
2
Newport Aquarium offers 100 percent free tuition to employees
3
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
4
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
5
February fireworks? Springfield explains what residents heard Tuesday...