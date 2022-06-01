BreakingNews
Check Your Head opens in Oregon District: 'We're not just a smoke shop'
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

2-0-6-5

(two, zero, six, five)

