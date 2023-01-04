dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-8-6-0

(one, eight, six, zero)

