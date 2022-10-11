Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-3-4-3
(six, three, four, three)
In Other News
1
Fairfield man walking from home to the Reds stadium to raise money
2
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list
3
Pike County murder trial: Week 5 begins with more evidence presented...
4
VIDEO: Area man who ‘edu-tains’ on finger fitness will be on Jay Leno...
5
Motorcycle driver in fatal Middletown crash identified