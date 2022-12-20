Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-6-0-0
(two, six, zero, zero)
